Zimbabwe and Russia Strengthen Ties with Standardisation Agreement

In a move that underscores the deepening relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia, the two nations have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing their cooperation in the realm of standardisation. This agreement is set to elevate bilateral trade, with the spotlight on standardisation, conformity assessment, and the sharing of technical know-how.

Harmonising Standards and Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The momentous pact was signed in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, between the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology and the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ). The Russian delegation was led by Mr. Anton Shalaev, while the SAZ was represented by its acting Director-General, Mr. Cosmas Makoyi.

The MoU is expected to pave the way for the elimination of unnecessary technical barriers to trade and enhance the level of standardisation and conformity assessment between the two countries. It also encompasses capacity building and the exchange of technical expertise, key aspects that will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral trade relations.

Boosting Trade and Fostering Cooperation

Trade between Zimbabwe and Russia has been on an upward trajectory, with Zimbabwe predominantly exporting agricultural products to Russia and importing vital commodities like fertilizers and wheat. The new agreement is a significant milestone that is expected to further facilitate this trade, providing a vital boost to both economies.

Both the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology and the SAZ are committed to promoting a culture of quality and standardisation, crucial elements for bolstering domestic and international trade. The two organizations are also full members of the International Organization for Standards (ISO), and have collectively contributed to the development of over 25,000 standards. These standards are paramount in streamlining trade processes and ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of traded products.

Looking Ahead

This MoU, a testament to the growing relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia, is expected to set the stage for a more seamless trade experience between the two nations. By focusing on standardisation and enhancing technical expertise, it is poised to strengthen the economic ties between Zimbabwe and Russia, thereby creating a more robust and efficient trade ecosystem for the future.