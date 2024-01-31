Zimbabwe and FAO Forge Partnership to Reclaim Breadbasket Status

In an ambitious effort to reestablish its stature as the breadbasket of Southern Africa, Zimbabwe has announced a strategic alliance with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The partnership seeks to revolutionize the country's agricultural sector, harnessing the potential of over 12 high-impact dams designed for irrigation and hydroelectric power generation. The initiative is viewed as a major step towards attaining food sovereignty for Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Modernizing Agriculture and Climate-Proof Agriculture

Discussions on modernizing the country's agricultural practices took center stage when Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, met FAO director-general Qu Dongyu in Italy. The discussions followed the President's participation in the Italy-Africa Summit, an event that convened African and European leaders. The summit provided a platform for discussions on progressive policies like climate-proofed agriculture, aimed at achieving food security.

Investment in Water Infrastructure and Energy Sufficiency

Zimbabwe has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing food security by making substantial investments totaling over $2 billion in water infrastructure since 2020. In addition to its agricultural endeavors, the country is making strides towards energy sufficiency. This was highlighted when President Mnangagwa met with Italian investors who pledged to construct a 100-Megawatt solar energy plant near Gweru, a major city in Zimbabwe.

Strengthening International Relations

President Mnangagwa stressed the significance of fostering relationships with international organizations and European nations. He pointed out the increasing occurrence of summits like the Italy-Africa Summit, indicative of Europe's intensifying interest in creating partnerships with Africa. The focus of these partnerships is typically targeted towards critical areas such as energy. Embodying this spirit, the President acknowledged the importance of smart agricultural programs and digital marketing accessibility in rural areas, emphasizing the need for proactive partnerships with the private sector.