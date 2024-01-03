en English
Africa

ZANU PF Applauds Leadership for Remarkable Progress in Zimbabwe

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
ZANU PF Applauds Leadership for Remarkable Progress in Zimbabwe

In a sweeping recognition of progress, ZANU PF, Zimbabwe’s ruling party, lauded its leadership and Second Republic policies, attributing to them significant strides in the agricultural sector and political stability. The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, spotlighted the notable accomplishments under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, particularly in farming and agro-processing.

Harvesting Success in Agriculture

Under Mnangagwa’s watch, the nation has reaped bumper harvests in maize, wheat, and tobacco, transforming these sectors into pillars of the economy. Zimbabwe’s success story does not end with traditional crops. The country has also made impressive strides in horticulture, with blueberries emerging as a significant contributor to the nation’s export earnings.

Political Stability and Economic Development

On the political front, ZANU PF celebrated a major triumph in the August 2023 elections, viewing this victory as a cornerstone for national unity and economic development. The Mnangagwa administration’s policies have successfully attracted global investment in Zimbabwe’s mining sector and spurred the commissioning of significant infrastructure projects. These include the New Parliament Building and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Prospect of Petroleum Production

In a significant boost to the nation’s economic prospects, the discovery of natural gas in Muzarabani was announced. This find opens the door to potential petroleum production, a prospect that could significantly bolster Zimbabwe’s economic standing.

Diplomatic Advancements

On the diplomatic front, Zimbabwe continues to forge ahead with its engagement and re-engagement policy. President Mnangagwa recently attended the Saudi Arabia-Africa Heads of State Summit in Riyad, further strengthening bilateral relations with Mozambique. These achievements, along with the on-ground realities, align with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goal of achieving middle-income status.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

