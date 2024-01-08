en English
Agriculture

Zambia’s Widespread Hunger: A Result of Agricultural Mismanagement?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Zambia's Widespread Hunger: A Result of Agricultural Mismanagement?

As Zambia grapples with escalating levels of hunger and dissatisfaction, the spotlight has sharply turned towards the alleged mismanagement of the agricultural sector by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government. Acclaimed figure, Fred M’membe, has openly criticized the government’s handling of the farming industry, laying bare the dire consequences of delayed farming inputs and purported corruption in the procurement and delivery of fertilizers and other necessary agricultural commodities.

Government’s Failure and Its Impact

According to M’membe, the government’s failure to deliver farming inputs on time has had a catastrophic impact on Zambia’s agricultural productivity. The delayed distribution of essential resources has stunted the growth of crops and diminished yield outputs, thereby threatening the country’s food security. The situation has been further exacerbated by alleged irregularities and corrupt practices during the tendering process for the procurement and delivery of fertilizers and other agricultural supplies. This has not only hindered the performance of the sector but has also led to widespread hunger among the populace.

Allegations of Corruption

The allegations of corruption suggest a blatant disregard for fair and transparent processes in the management of the agriculture sector. This sector is critical for the sustenance of Zambia’s population and economy, and any malpractices can have severe and far-reaching consequences. The accusations cast a grim shadow over the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens and the country’s economic stability.

Initiatives and Future Prospects

Despite the current crisis, there are initiatives underway to revitalize Zambia’s agricultural sector. The government has introduced the Farmer Input Support Program and the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facilities. Furthermore, President Hakainde Hichilema remains optimistic about overcoming the crisis, envisioning Zambia as a ‘food basket’ in the region and Africa as a whole. While these efforts are commendable, it is paramount that the government addresses the existing issues of alleged corruption and delayed farming inputs, which continue to plague the sector and incite anger among the citizens.

Agriculture
