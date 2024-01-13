en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration

Zambia’s President, Hakainde Hichilema, is voicing alarm over the unchecked pattern of unplanned urban migration, a phenomenon seeing individuals transition from rural to urban areas without adequate forethought. This spontaneous movement frequently results in a myriad of issues such as overcrowding, a heightened demand for housing and services, and an intensifying strain on the urban infrastructure.

The Call for Rural Investment

In a bid to counter these escalating problems, President Hichilema is rousing his citizens to invest in the country’s rural regions. The intention behind this call to action is to stimulate development and create opportunities in these less populated areas. The ultimate goal is to achieve a more evenly distributed demographic, easing pressures on urban centers, and bettering the overall quality of life for the entirety of Zambia’s population.

Addressing the Urban Migration Challenge

This initiative forms part of a wider strategy, aimed at managing the country’s urbanization and fostering sustainable development across Zambia. The unplanned urban migration trend is not unique to Zambia; it is, in fact, a global issue. Rapid urbanization without proper planning can lead to slum development, increased pollution, and unequal resource distribution. The Zambian government’s proactive approach to this challenge represents an essential step towards a sustainable future.

Fostering Sustainable Development

By encouraging investment in rural areas, the Zambian government hopes to create viable alternatives to urban living. This is crucial in achieving sustainable development goals, as it promotes balanced growth, reduces pressure on cities, and supports rural communities. It also provides an opportunity for rural areas to contribute more significantly to the national economy, thereby reducing economic disparities. The Zambian President’s call is not just a plea for balanced urban and rural growth; it is a holistic vision for a sustainable and equitable future for all Zambians.

0
Africa Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
19 mins ago
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule
In Ghana, the persistent power outages, locally known as ‘dumsor’, have plunged communities into distress. The unpredictable blackouts have not only disrupted daily routines but have also crippled livelihoods, prompting citizens to demand a clear load-shedding timetable from the government. The term ‘dumsor’, a Twi word meaning ‘off and on’, has become a symbol of
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
26 mins ago
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
38 mins ago
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Police Service Reforms
20 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Police Service Reforms
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
21 mins ago
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
22 mins ago
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
39 seconds
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
2 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
2 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
6 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
10 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
10 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
10 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
11 mins
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
12 mins
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
43 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app