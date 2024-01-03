en English
Agriculture

Yuba Water Agency to Fund $30 Million Fishway Project: A Lifeline for Chinook Salmon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Yuba Water Agency to Fund $30 Million Fishway Project: A Lifeline for Chinook Salmon

On a mission to restore the natural habitat of fish species and bolster their dwindling numbers, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has green-lighted a $30 million grant pact with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The heart of the agreement is the design of a fish channel at Daguerre Point Dam – a significant obstacle to fish species, preventing them from accessing their native habitats.

Fishway Project: A Ray of Hope for Native Species

The upcoming fishway project aims to offer a lifeline to local fish populations by establishing a river-like bypass, effectively circumventing the dam. Simultaneously, it sets out to modernize the water diversion for irrigation purposes south of the lower Yuba River. More than just a testament to ecological responsibility, the project is also a beacon of hope for the native Chinook salmon. These aquatic denizens of the North Yuba River are set to benefit from a wide-scale reintroduction program, breathing new life into their ranks.

A Collective Endeavor for Habitat Restoration

The comprehensive reintroduction program is but one facet of a more expansive habitat restoration plan. In May 2023, the Yuba Water Agency joined forces with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the National Marine Fisheries Service to lay down a term sheet. This document outlines the settlement agreement for the habitat restoration, marking a significant step forward in the collective endeavor.

Funding the Future of Fish Populations

The $30 million grant is earmarked for the design, planning, environmental review, and potential implementation of the project. As a testament to their commitment, the Yuba Water Agency has pledged an equal amount. However, it’s crucial to note that these financial responsibilities hinge on the successful execution of the full settlement agreement within the grant term.

New Leadership at Helm

As the Yuba Water Agency embarks on this ambitious journey, it does so under fresh leadership. The Board of Directors has elected Jon Messick as its new chairman and Gary Bradford as the vice chair. Messick, a representative of District 5, joined the board in 2023, while Bradford, representing District 4, has been on the board since 2017.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

