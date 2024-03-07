Wisconsin Farmer Keven Schultz Honored: A Legacy of Mentorship and Innovation in Agriculture

For over half a century, Keven Schultz has dedicated his life to farming near Fox Lake, Wisconsin, transforming his passion into a lifelong career and an opportunity to mentor the next generation of agriculturists. Beyond cultivating the land alongside his two daughters and son, Schultz's significant contributions to the agricultural community and innovative approach to farming have earned him the prestigious Master Agriculturist award.

Path to Excellence

Keven and Cheryl Schultz started with modest beginnings, from a partnership in 70 steers and 92 acres to now managing a vast operation of approximately 500 dairy cows, raising beef animals, and overseeing 2,000 acres of crops. Their journey, marked by strategic expansions and improved efficiencies, reflects a deep commitment to both their family's and employees' wellbeing, viewing them as an extended farm family. This ethos is perhaps best encapsulated by their daughter Katy's words, emphasizing the farm's success is due to its people, not just the quality of its livestock or crops.

Empowering the Next Generation

The Schultz family's approach to farming extends beyond their immediate operations, with Keven playing a pivotal role in mentoring young farmers and advocating for agricultural education. His involvement with Alcivia, a cooperative with a gross revenue of $910 million in the last fiscal year, and his contributions to the broader farming community through mentorship and knowledge sharing, underline his commitment to the sustainability and future of farming. Furthermore, the family's innovative practices, such as their Trifecta Farms Family Market, demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to agriculture, connecting directly with the local community.

A Vision for the Future

As the Schultz family transitions their operation to the next generation, their focus remains on improving efficiencies, enhancing the quality of life for all involved, and maintaining a supportive, family-oriented work environment. The legacy of Keven Schultz, characterized by his dedication to mentorship, innovation, and community engagement, sets a high standard for future agriculturists. His story is not just about the success of a family farm but about the impact one individual can have on the lives of many, shaping the future of agriculture for generations to come.