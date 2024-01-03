Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds

As the chill of winter descends, garden enthusiasts like Burt Campbell, Joan Jenson, and Keith Anderson have raised concerns about their lawns and plants. From ailing St. Augustine grass to pest-ridden camellia bushes, and sunlight-exposed cauliflower curds, homeowners are seeking advice on maintaining their gardens during the cooler months.

St. Augustine Grass: A Time for Patience

Burt Campbell is concerned about the health of his St. Augustine grass and the presence of dollarweed in his lawn. The key advice here is patience. St. Augustine grass is semi-dormant during the cooler season, meaning a health assessment should wait until late March or April. To strengthen the grass, fertilization is recommended during this period, when the grass is out of its dormancy and actively growing. For the persistent dollarweed, a lawn weed killer containing Atrazine is a suitable treatment for this time of year.

Camellia Bush: Battling the Tea Scale Infestation

Joan Jenson has noticed a white powdery substance on her camellia bush. This substance is identified as tea scale, an insect infestation common in camellias and other evergreens. The recommended treatment involves several applications of horticultural oil spray or systemic insecticides like Imidacloprid or Dinotefuran.

Cauliflower Curd: A Color of No Concern

Keith Anderson has noticed a reddish tint on his cauliflower curd. This color change is a harmless result of exposure to sunlight. To prevent this, gardeners can practice blanching, where the leaves are pulled over the head to shield it from sunlight. This simple practice ensures a pristine, white cauliflower curd.

General Garden Tips for the Cooler Season

For garden enthusiasts, January is a good time to plant specific vegetables, like Irish potatoes, beets, and broccoli. Pesticides should be used judiciously, and indoor plants should be watered with lukewarm water to avoid shocking their roots. Lastly, it should be noted that cool-season bedding plants may bloom less in mid-winter, but they will pick up as the season progresses. Understanding these seasonal tendencies is crucial for effective garden maintenance.