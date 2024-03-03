Wikimedia Malaysia Champions Kensiu Language Preservation in Unique Collaboration

Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia has teamed up with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) to safeguard the endangered Kensiu language. This initiative, focusing on the Orang Asli community in Kampung Lubuk Legong, aims to document and preserve the linguistic heritage that is at risk of disappearing. Tok Batin Razali Kulim highlights the gradual assimilation of the Kensiu language with Malay due to diverse influences, stressing the urgency of the project for cultural preservation.

Preserving Indigenous Voices

The project, named Wikikata, seeks to compile and digitize the Kensiu language, starting with the recording of 390 words, 215 audio pronunciations, and three video conversations. This effort is not only about language preservation but also about maintaining the cultural identity of the Kensiu tribe, the smallest Orang Asli group in Malaysia. The project's success hinges on the community's participation and the dedication of volunteers, including international contributors from Indonesia.

Educational Impact and Community Engagement

Kensiu children receive education in nearby schools where the integration of their mother tongue into the curriculum is non-existent, leading to a generational gap in language fluency. The Wikikata project offers a beacon of hope by creating a written record of the language for future generations. The initiative also includes ongoing support through digital platforms like WhatsApp, ensuring the project's viability and encouraging the younger generation's involvement.

Global Perspectives and Future Aspirations

The project draws attention from international volunteers, emphasizing the global importance of preserving indigenous languages. The collaboration between academicians, students, and Orang Asli community members underlines a collective effort towards documenting and revitalizing endangered languages. This initiative sets a precedent for similar projects, aiming to safeguard other indigenous languages in Malaysia and beyond, showcasing the potential for cultural preservation through community engagement and technology.

The concerted efforts of Wikimedia Malaysia, UKM, UIAM, and the Kensiu community exemplify a significant step towards the preservation of cultural heritage. By documenting the Kensiu language, they not only safeguard a crucial aspect of Malaysia's diverse cultural landscape but also inspire similar initiatives worldwide, highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity in the face of globalization.