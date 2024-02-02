Welsh Farmers Express Concerns Over Sustainable Farming Scheme at CARAS Cymru Conference

The annual Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS) Cymru conference held at the Royal Welsh Showground, served as a platform for the Welsh Government to seek feedback on the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme. The scheme, announced by Gian Marco Currado, the Government's director of rural affairs, includes a requirement for farmers to devote 10% of their land to tree planting, a move aimed at combating climate change but raising concerns among the farming community.

Farming in the Balance

Mansel Raymond, CARAS Cymru vice-chair, underscored that the proposed scheme must not jeopardize the future of Welsh agriculture and should stimulate the interest of young farmers. He emphasized the potential risk of creating a disconnect between farmers and policymakers, resulting in adverse impacts on agriculture.

Alternatives to Tree Planting

Dr Nick Fenwick, formerly associated with the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW), introduced alternative solutions for carbon reduction. He suggested the use of solar panels and wind turbines, which could potentially be more effective in carbon reduction and less disruptive to farming than planting trees.

Job Loss and Livestock Reduction

NFU Cymru deputy president, Abi Reader, drew attention to the potential loss of jobs and livestock as a result of the scheme. This was highlighted in the ADAS Impact Report, which painted a concerning picture for the future of Welsh farming. Reader's comments underscored the necessity for careful consideration of the scheme's implications.

Dr Prysor Williams and Gian Marco Currado offered their perspectives, with Currado reiterating the Welsh Government's commitment to a whole farm approach. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in the scheme's consultation, thus ensuring that it effectively addresses the needs and concerns of farmers.