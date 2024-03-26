VinEye vs. Vineyard Expert: AI Competes with Humans in Wine Disease Detection

In an innovative clash of man versus machine, New Zealand's wine industry is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle grapevine leafroll disease, a pervasive problem costing the industry millions annually. A project, combining the expertise of Plant & Food Research scientists and New Zealand agritech company Integrape, has introduced a robot equipped with AI, named VinEye, to detect the disease, which is notably detrimental to berry quality and yield, especially in red varieties.

Introducing VinEye: A New Dawn in Viticulture

Over the past three years, significant strides have been made in developing VinEye, an AI tool designed to instantly analyze photographs of grapevines for signs of leafroll disease. This shift towards technology, facilitated through a partnership with agricultural robotics supplier Agri Automation, marks a pivotal moment for the industry. By deploying a self-driving Burro robot armed with cameras, the tool aims to surpass the accuracy and efficiency of traditional manual inspection methods. Dr. Karmun Chooi from Plant & Food Research highlighted the importance of this advancement for producing superior quality wines by enabling better disease management.

The Human-AI Challenge

A unique aspect of this project is the direct competition between human expertise and AI capability. Trained expert Dr. Vaughan Bell is set to verify the AI's performance by conducting parallel inspections in the vineyards. This head-to-head challenge aims to determine whether VinEye can match or exceed human accuracy in detecting grapevine leafroll disease. The collected data is processed by agtech company Bitwise Agronomy using the VinEye algorithm, with analyzed results delivered to Integrape for comprehensive visualization.

Implications for the Future

The initial outcomes of this groundbreaking trial are eagerly anticipated, with results expected by the end of April into May. Success could pave the way for the global sale of this innovative disease detection tool, offering a new weapon against grapevine leafroll disease worldwide. The project exemplifies the potential of AI and robotic technologies to revolutionize agricultural practices, promising significant benefits for the New Zealand wine industry and beyond.