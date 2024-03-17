Vietnam's Mekong Delta Faces $3 Billion Crop Losses Annually Due to Saltwater Intrusion

Hanoi (AFP) – Vietnam is grappling with nearly $3 billion in annual crop losses as saltwater intrusion increasingly affects the arable land in the Mekong Delta region, according to recent research highlighted by state media. This environmental challenge threatens the livelihoods of tens of millions and the stability of "Vietnam's rice bowl," a vital area for food production.

Rising Sea Levels and Droughts Amplify Challenges

The Mekong Delta, crucial for Vietnam's agriculture, is seeing heightened saltwater levels, particularly in the dry season. Factors such as rising sea levels, droughts, tidal fluctuations, and reduced upstream freshwater flows are exacerbating the situation.

This alarming trend has resulted in estimated crop losses amounting to 70 trillion dong ($2.94 billion), with significant impacts predicted for the southernmost Ca Mau province and Ben Tre province, facing losses of $665 million and $472 million respectively.

The research, conducted by the Water Resources Science Institute under the environment ministry, unveils that the damage spans various agricultural sectors. Fruit trees constitute 29 percent of the total damage, crops 27 percent, and rice nearly 14 percent. The fisheries industry is also severely affected, accounting for 30 percent of the losses, equivalent to more than 21,000 billion dong ($840 million). Forecasts suggest that future losses could surpass $3.1 billion if current conditions persist.

Urgent Measures Required to Mitigate Impact

Earlier warnings from the Department of Water Resources highlighted the potential impact of saline intrusion on approximately 80,000 hectares of rice and fruit farms in the Mekong Delta. An unusually long heatwave in February and low canal water levels have further stressed the region, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive water resource management strategies to address and mitigate these challenges effectively.

As Vietnam faces these daunting environmental and economic challenges, the findings underscore the critical need for immediate action to safeguard the Mekong Delta's future. The implications of continued saltwater intrusion are far-reaching, affecting not only the nation's food security but also the economic wellbeing of millions who depend on the delta for their livelihoods.

This situation calls for a concerted effort from both national and international stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to combat the adverse effects of climate change and environmental degradation on Vietnam's agricultural heartland.