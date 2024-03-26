Vietnam Mango Bonanza: High Demand, Export Markets Spike Prices by 20%

Vietnam's mango sector is witnessing a sweet surge in profits as export demands and domestic supermarket preferences drive prices up by 20% from the previous year. Despite a decrease in yield due to adverse weather conditions, mango farmers in regions like An Giang and Dong Thap Provinces are enjoying increased earnings, with certain varieties such as the 'Cat Chu' mango becoming particularly favored both locally and internationally. The increased demand for Vietnamese mangoes, coupled with strategic market expansions and promotional discounts, is reshaping the country's fruit export landscape.

Advertisment

Surge in Mango Prices: A Sweet Deal for Farmers

Mango farmers in Vietnam are seeing a significant uptick in their incomes as the price of mangoes escalates. The three-color mango and Hoa Loc mango, popular varieties, are now fetching VND15,000 and VND30,000-33,000 per kilogram respectively. This price hike is attributed to a low supply caused by a 30% decrease in this year's yield, a result of unusually hot weather. However, the scarcity has not dampened earnings. Instead, farmers are reporting profits of VND80-120 million per hectare. This has been a boon especially for farmers like Hoang in An Giang Province and Thang in Dong Thap Province, who highlight the popularity of the small, sweet, and non-fibrous 'Cat Chu' mangoes among supermarkets and overseas markets, including the U.S. and New Zealand.

Strategic Market Moves: Export and Local Promotions

Advertisment

The GAP Cho Moi Fruit Cooperative, representing 600 mango-growing households in An Giang Province, has found success in both exporting and promoting high-grade mangoes in local supermarkets. This strategic shift towards higher-paying outlets is yielding profits of VND2,000-4,000 per kilogram for cooperative members. Vietnamese mangoes are gaining an edge over those imported from Cambodia and Thailand, primarily due to their competitive pricing and adherence to international quality standards. Supermarkets, in an effort to stimulate demand, are offering discounts of up to 40%, with some reporting sales of up to one ton of mangoes per day. This is part of a broader initiative by An Giang Province to penetrate more markets and establish a stronger presence in domestic supermarket chains, further evidenced by a recent 13-ton mango shipment to South Korea.

Forging Ahead: Expanding Mango Markets

An Giang Province, with its vast orchards, is at the forefront of Vietnam's mango export push. The province's strategy to diversify its export destinations and increase its footprint in domestic retail chains is beginning to bear fruit, literally and figuratively. The recent foray into the South Korean market marks a significant milestone in the province's export ambitions. With 17,900 hectares dedicated to orchards, including 12,000 hectares of mango, An Giang and other mango-growing regions in Vietnam are poised for further growth. The focus on quality, coupled with strategic market positioning, is expected to sustain and possibly increase the demand for Vietnamese mangoes on the global stage.

As Vietnam's mango market continues to ripen, the blend of strategic export initiatives and robust domestic demand is creating a promising outlook for farmers and exporters alike. The sweet taste of success, driven by high demand and strategic market positioning, underscores the potential of agricultural exports in fueling economic growth. With Vietnamese mangoes making their mark both at home and abroad, the sector's future seems as bright and vibrant as the fruit itself.