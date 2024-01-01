en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: A Vision for a Digitally Transformed Ghana

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: A Vision for a Digitally Transformed Ghana

A new dawn beckons for Ghana as Vice President and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, unveils a forward-thinking strategy for his presidential campaign. Central to his vision is a transformational shift towards digitization, aiming to position Ghana as the digital powerhouse of Africa.

Digitization: The Key to Growth

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign is underpinned by three major themes, all intricately intertwined with the application of digital technology. The Vice President’s ambitions are not limited to mere digital proliferation; rather, he envisions a holistic embrace of technology in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Examples of this digital drive are already visible in the use of drones for medicine and vaccine delivery, a national-scale e-pharmacy, and centralization of hospital records. These endeavors are not only enhancing efficiency but also signaling the dawn of a new era in Ghana’s socio-economic landscape.

Agricultural Productivity and Food Security

Beyond digitization, Dr. Bawumia’s vision extends to the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasizes the importance of harnessing AI to deliver personalized healthcare based on Africa’s unique genetic makeup. The focus on local research in this context underscores the Vice President’s commitment to developing indigenous solutions for the continent’s health challenges.

Food security, a concern of paramount importance, finds a prominent place in Dr. Bawumia’s campaign. His strategy envisages a ‘golden age’ of maximizing the benefits of natural resources like gold and lithium to bolster agricultural productivity.

His recent ‘gold for oil’ policy initiative, which proposes using gold as a payment method for oil instead of scarce dollars, reflects a novel approach to resource utilization.

Energy Transition and Private Sector Empowerment

In addition to these, Dr. Bawumia’s campaign also prioritizes the transition towards renewable energy and the empowerment of the private sector, particularly in infrastructure development. These facets of his campaign, when combined, present a comprehensive strategy for inclusive economic growth.

As Ghana’s ‘Digital Evangelist’, as dubbed by the New African Magazine, Dr. Bawumia’s campaign heralds a future brimming with potential for Ghana and Africa at large.

0
Africa Agriculture
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luton Council Includes Pyramids of Giza in Black History Educational Resources

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ethiopia Secures Sea Access in Landmark Deal with Breakaway Somali Region

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions

By Salman Khan

Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Robust GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Z ...
@Africa · 21 mins
Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Robust GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Z ...
heart comment 0
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana’s AFCON Squad Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka’s Pothole Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka's Pothole Crisis
New Year’s Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies
Nigeria’s Plateau State Community Leaders Call for Enhanced Security Measures

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nigeria's Plateau State Community Leaders Call for Enhanced Security Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Crucible of Change and Challenge
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Crucible of Change and Challenge
2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
9 mins
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
9 mins
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
10 mins
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
11 mins
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
12 mins
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
12 mins
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
13 mins
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
15 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app