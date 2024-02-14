Uzbekistan's Groundbreaking Soil Revitalization Initiative: A Presidential Resolution for Sustainable Agriculture

Uzbekistan is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to revitalize its soil fertility and productivity, with a particular focus on cotton-growing regions. The Presidential Resolution, announced on February 14, 2024, outlines a substantial budget subsidy to support agrotechnical measures aimed at enhancing soil health.

The Presidential Resolution: A Beacon of Hope for Uzbekistan's Soil

In an unprecedented move, Uzbekistan's government has pledged a 1 million soums per hectare subsidy for work aimed at increasing soil fertility and productivity. This generous allocation is intended to support agrotechnical measures, especially in areas designated for cotton crops. The subsidy, a testament to the nation's commitment to soil health, will be distributed through an online platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

A Two-Year Experiment: 2024-2025

The subsidy will be distributed to land users and clusters as an experiment during the 2024-2025 period. The Ministry of Agriculture will manage the allocation of subsidies through the Information System of Agricultural Subsidies. In the first year, 70% of the initially calculated subsidy will be earmarked for improving soil fertility and yields in cotton areas. The remaining 30% will be allocated in 2025, contingent upon the Cotton Council's conclusion of an average yield increase of 10% relative to the previous season.

The Role of the Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemical Research

To further bolster its efforts, Uzbekistan is transferring the state unitary enterprise 'Analytical Center for Soil Quality, Composition and Repository' to the Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemical Research. This strategic move is expected to enhance the institute's capacity to research and develop innovative solutions for soil fertility and productivity.

In conclusion, Uzbekistan's Presidential Resolution marks a significant step towards combatting soil degradation and increasing fertility. By investing in agrotechnical measures and strengthening research capabilities, the nation is paving the way for a more sustainable and productive future in its agricultural sector. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other countries grappling with similar soil health challenges.