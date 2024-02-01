Uzbekistan's Cotton Harvest: The Resurgence of Forced Labor

As the world's attention turns to human rights abuses in supply chains, Uzbekistan's cotton industry, a cornerstone of the country's economy, finds itself back under scrutiny. A recent report by the Uzbek Forum for Human Rights has flagged the resurgence of forced labor in the 2023 cotton harvest, despite the country's ongoing labor reform efforts.

Unraveling the Cotton Coercion

What was supposed to be a time of voluntary labor and fair pay turned into a series of disturbing events. According to the report, local administrators, under the weight of production targets, resorted to coercing employees from banks and state-owned organizations into the cotton fields. This coercion was not a direct order from the central government but a pressure-induced response seeping down through various levels of authority.

The report also unveiled that these forced laborers, in some cases, had to shoulder the cost of hiring replacement pickers. This added financial burden drastically reduced their earnings, further highlighting the persistence of forced labor in Uzbekistan's cotton sector.

From Boycott Lift to Labor Shortage

In 2022, the Cotton Campaign, an international coalition formed to fight against forced labor in the cotton sector, lifted its boycott against Uzbek cotton following positive reports from the Uzbek Forum. However, the failure to announce official cotton picking rates led to a significant labor shortage, reducing earnings for pickers and escalating the risk of a forced labor relapse.

Urgent Call for Vigilance and Reform

The findings of this report serve as a stark reminder of the persistent state control, lack of bargaining power for farmers, and inadequate remedy and grievance mechanisms in Uzbekistan's cotton industry. It urges brands and retailers globally to exercise utmost vigilance when sourcing Uzbek cotton and to ensure human rights due diligence.

More importantly, it calls for swift and meaningful reforms to protect farmers' freedom of choice and bargaining rights. Only then can the cotton fields of Uzbekistan become a symbol of progress and prosperity, rather than a place where human rights are left hanging by a thread.