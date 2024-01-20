Uzbekistan Ushers in New Era with Online Auctions for Agricultural Land Leasing

Uzbekistan is poised to usher in a new era of agricultural land leasing with the introduction of electronic online auctions. As of March 1, 2024, interested parties will be able to bid on agricultural land plots, with leases extending to a period of 30 years. This groundbreaking move, propelled by the Presidential Decree 'On additional measures to improve the procedure for leasing agricultural land plots,' signifies a major shift in the leasing process.

Streamlining the Leasing Process

The shift from the previously practiced electronic competition to online auctions is anticipated to significantly streamline the leasing process. The starting bid for each auction will be equivalent to the standard cost of the land plot, and the winning bidders will have the option to pay the cost in equal monthly installments over a three-year span.

Special Provisions for Citizens

Notably, special provisions have been made for citizens listed in the 'Iron Notebook,' 'Women's Notebook,' and 'Youth Notebook.' These individuals, upon winning auctions for the lease of land plots for farming and related activities, will be allowed to pay their dues in interest-free installments over a five-year period. This provision offers a unique opportunity to these designated groups, enabling them to engage in agricultural activities with minimized financial pressure.

Transfer of Lease Rights

Starting March 2024, leaseholders will have the right to transfer their lease rights and obligations to others, provided the land's use remains unchanged. This additional flexibility is expected to stimulate activity in the agricultural sector and lead to more efficient use of land resources. By the end of 2024, the state will undertake the registration of lease rights or return unregistered but used agricultural land plots to the reserve.