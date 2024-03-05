USDA's 2501 Grants Empower Underserved Farmers: RDLN's Crusade for Rural Sustainability

Amid rising property values and the threat of agricultural land loss, Rural Development Leadership Network (RDLN) President Starry Krueger champions a movement to retain ancestral lands in agriculture, bolstered by the support of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2501 grants. With the most recent grant awarded in 2020, RDLN is at the forefront of ensuring that underserved and veteran farmers, ranchers, and foresters not only keep their lands but thrive on them. Founded in 1983, RDLN's mission of fostering rural community development through education, hands-on projects, and leadership development has never been more critical.

Champions of the Land: LaRan and Grady-Scarbrough's Groundbreaking Work

Anita LaRan and Dorothy Grady-Scarbrough, RDLN program graduates and co-project directors for the latest 2501 grant, embody the organization's ethos with their work in New Mexico and Mississippi, respectively. LaRan's group, Collaborative Visions/Visiones Collaborativas, provides essential support to rural communities facing displacement due to skyrocketing property values, including those affected by the devastating Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires. Grady-Scarbrough, through Mississippians Engaged in Greener Agriculture, enhances local health and economic outcomes by increasing access to and education around locally grown food, leveraging demonstration gardens for practical farmer training.

Building Bridges Across Generations

Both LaRan and Grady-Scarbrough are not only preserving the land but are also nurturing the next generation of farmers. Their efforts to engage young people in agriculture aim to bridge the generational divide and ensure the continuity of family farming traditions. By connecting farmers with USDA resources and markets, and facilitating cross-community exchanges, they are weaving a stronger fabric of rural agricultural sustainability and community resilience.

Maximizing Community Assets for a Diverse Future

Krueger highlights the importance of RDLN's inter-regional collaborative approach, praising LaRan and Grady-Scarbrough for their lifetime commitment to uplifting low-income communities of color through agriculture. Their work not only supports individual farmers and ranchers but also empowers entire communities to harness the economic potential of their lands, securing a healthier, more sustainable future for rural America.

The steadfast efforts of RDLN, under the guidance of Krueger, LaRan, and Grady-Scarbrough, illuminate the path forward for rural development. Through education, collaboration, and leadership, they are ensuring that land remains an asset to those who have stewarded it through generations, fostering an environment where agriculture continues to be a viable and thriving livelihood. As the landscape of rural America evolves, the work of RDLN and its partners remains a beacon of hope and resilience, promising a brighter future for underserved communities and the preservation of their agricultural heritage.