USAID, IESC Boost Dominica's Food Security with Market Linkage Workshop

On March 19, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC), initiated a market linkage workshop in Dominica, aiming to enhance food security and support agricultural smallholders through the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity improvement Activity (CAPA). This venture is a cornerstone of the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), underscoring the commitment to climate resilience and sustainable agriculture in line with the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Strategic Initiatives for Agricultural Enhancement

IESC Program Director, Sandiford Edwards, detailed the multifaceted approach of CAPA towards bolstering Dominica's agricultural sector. Initiatives range from 'farming as a business' training, enhancing the acumen of credit officers in agricultural lending, to the establishment of model farms. These efforts are designed not just to increase productivity but also to foster a robust linkage among farmers, buyers, and suppliers, thereby streamlining the agricultural value chain.

Investment in Smallholders: Key to Regional Food Security

USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean Regional Representative Mervyn Farroe highlighted the strategic importance of investing in smallholder farmers, who constitute a significant portion of the agricultural workforce, including many women and youth. This demographic is pivotal for achieving food security in a region challenged by limited food production capabilities. Through CAPA, USAID aims to catalyze private sector engagement and investment in agriculture, promoting economic growth and development across Dominica and the broader Caribbean area.

Government and International Coordination for Sustainable Agriculture

Dr. Al Casimir from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, emphasized the critical need for climate-smart and resilient agricultural practices. He outlined essential government initiatives such as the windward island trade corridor for root crops and the availability of funding through the Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank, praising USAID's prompt action in organizing the workshop. The CAPA program, extending beyond Dominica to include several Caribbean nations, represents a concerted effort to provide comprehensive support and capacity building for sustainable agricultural development in the region.

As the workshop concluded, the collective resolve of government officials, private sector representatives, and agricultural stakeholders was palpable. The dedication to enhancing food security through strategic investments, climate-resilient practices, and robust market linkages sets a hopeful trajectory for Dominica and its Caribbean neighbors. The CAPA initiative, with its comprehensive approach to agricultural improvement, stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in facing the challenges of food security and climate change. As these efforts unfold, the promise of a more secure and sustainable agricultural future for the Caribbean becomes ever more attainable.