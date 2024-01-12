en English
Agriculture

US and UK Strike Houthi Targets; Agriculture’s Low Contribution to Germany’s GDP

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets; Agriculture's Low Contribution to Germany's GDP

In a significant development, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted joint military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This action, authorized by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is a response to the Houthi forces’ attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea. The joint force airstrike targeted more than 60 Houthi rebel strongholds, including radar installations, storage facilities, and drone, cruise missile, and ballistic missile launch sites.

Global Unrest and the Red Sea Disruptions

The strikes were carried out using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The targeted sites included logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. This response comes after weeks of attacks in the Red Sea, disrupting commercial shipping, and causing a surge in oil prices.

Over 20 nations are participating in a U.S.-led maritime mission to bolster ship protection in the Red Sea. The United Nations Security Council, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, passed a resolution demanding the Houthis immediately cease the attacks. In response, the Houthis have warned of retaliation, escalating tensions in the region.

Broader Context of Global Unrest

The strikes come amidst the backdrop of global unrest, most notably Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This situation has led to a significant humanitarian crisis, affecting the lives of the Ukrainian population and disrupting worldwide food and energy supplies. The conflict in Yemen is further complicated by Iran’s recent seizure of a U.S.-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Agricultural Contributions to European GDPs

Concurrently, a recent study comparing agricultural contributions to GDP in various European countries reveals that farming accounts for less than 1% of Germany’s GDP. This figure is significantly lower than the agricultural contributions to the GDPs of France and Poland. Despite this minimal percentage, Germany benefits from a substantial financial support, receiving €6 billion in farming subsidies from the European Union annually.

Agriculture International Relations Military
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

