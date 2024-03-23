UOG CNAS Aquapark Reopens, Boosting Food Security with Innovative Aquaponics in Guam

The University of Guam's College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CNAS) has reopened its Aquapark, a beacon of hope for enhancing food security through the innovative use of aquaponics systems. Named the CNAS Aquapark, it stands as a triumvirate of agricultural education, research, and community outreach, aligning with the college's mission as Guam's Land Grant facilitator. The park, which made its return on the university's Charter Day on March 7, is set to play a pivotal role in aquaculture research projects and serve as an educational hub for students, teachers, farmers, and the community at large.

Aquaponics: A Sustainable Solution for Island Food Security

Aquaponics, the symbiotic cultivation of plants and aquatic animals in a recirculating environment, emerges as a practical solution for Guam's food security challenges, particularly in the wake of Typhoon Mawar and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Adrian Ares, interim associate director of the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center, this method is especially suited for isolated islands like Guam. It stands out for its efficient use of space and resources, recycling water by using organic waste from fish as plant fertilizer, and vice versa, thus using 90% less water than traditional agriculture. Moreover, it reduces the risk of pesticide runoff into the aquifer, addressing environmental stewardship and global climate concerns.

Revitalizing the CNAS Aquapark

The Aquapark, originally established about two decades ago with a limited-term grant by David Crisostomo, has undergone a significant revamp thanks to $120,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center under CNAS. Enhancements include a new fence, reinstallation of water and power, gravel addition, and weed control measures. Current research in the park, supported by a USDA Hatch Grant, focuses on exploring different aquaponics setups for their affordability, rate of return, and durability in Guam's climate. This research aims to boost both commercial and private use of aquaponics on the island, with systems stocked with tilapia and growing six types of lettuce.

Community Engagement and Future Prospects

The CNAS Aquapark is not just a research facility but also a community resource, available for tours and class field trips by appointment. Aquaculture specialist David Crisostomo is on hand to assist interested farmers and businesses, underscoring the park's role in fostering wider adoption of aquaponics in Guam. While the Triton Farm (aquaponics demonstration system) has been operational for over two decades, the adoption rate has been modest, suggesting economic barriers that the current research and outreach efforts aim to overcome. As the CNAS Aquapark embarks on this revitalized journey, it holds the promise of significant impact, pushing the boundaries of food production sustainability and security in island communities.