en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Unwitting Consumers: UK Chippies Peddle Shark Meat as ‘Mystery Meat’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Unwitting Consumers: UK Chippies Peddle Shark Meat as ‘Mystery Meat’

In the quaint corner of southern England, familiar aromas waft from fish and chip shops, an emblematic dish of the region. However, a 2019 study from Exeter University unveiled an unsettling truth: nine out of ten of these beloved establishments have been selling shark meat to customers unknowingly, often under the ambiguous label of ‘mystery meat.’ The research involved a meticulous examination of 15 samples from various sites, revealing that ten were spiny dogfish, a type of small shark, and the other five were starry smooth-hound, another shark species.

Global Demand for Shark Meat on the Rise

Biologist Leonardo Feitosa noted a peculiar trend: while the demand for shark fins has been decreasing, the demand for shark meat has been on the rise. Major consumers include Brazil and Italy. Feitosa also highlighted the role of shark meat’s low cost in significant mislabeling practices. In 2019 alone, a staggering 80 million sharks were killed, marking an increase from 76 million in 2015.

Threatened Species Among Shark Killings

Research from Dalhousie University in Canada unveiled another alarming fact: 25 million of the sharks killed belonged to threatened species. Most deaths occurred in biodiversity hotspots, such as the Coral Triangle, an area in the western Pacific Ocean known for its rich and diverse marine life.

Six Countries Account for Half of All Shark Killings

The study also shed light on six countries that were responsible for half of all shark killings. Indonesia alone accounted for 19%. Dr. Darcy Bradley, a co-author of the Dalhousie study, acknowledged that despite regulations aiming to control shark fishing, the number of sharks killed by fisheries annually was not decreasing. On the contrary, it may even be on the rise.

This revelation poses a pressing need for more transparent labeling of fish products, and for consumers to be made aware of the origins of their meals. It’s a call to action for the food industry, conservationists, and consumers to join forces to curb the senseless slaughter of these majestic oceanic creatures.

0
Agriculture Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
16 mins ago
Cibus: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Gene Editing and Strategic Partnerships
The intersection of science and agriculture has opened new horizons, and no company exemplifies this evolution more than Cibus. The biotech firm, specializing in gene editing for agriculture, has recently announced a significant scientific breakthrough and a promising partnership that could reshape the future of farming. Revolutionizing Wheat Cultivation Staying true to its mission of
Cibus: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Gene Editing and Strategic Partnerships
Cotton Production in Zimbabwe Sees Uptick as Cottco Clears Debt
1 hour ago
Cotton Production in Zimbabwe Sees Uptick as Cottco Clears Debt
Horowhenua AP&I Show's Home Industries Section: A Family Legacy and a Growing Tradition
2 hours ago
Horowhenua AP&I Show's Home Industries Section: A Family Legacy and a Growing Tradition
Microbial Adaptation to Soil Acidification: Unveiling the Mysteries
20 mins ago
Microbial Adaptation to Soil Acidification: Unveiling the Mysteries
Surprising Corn Yield Increase in USDA January Report Shakes Grain Markets
35 mins ago
Surprising Corn Yield Increase in USDA January Report Shakes Grain Markets
CELAC Ministers to Convene for Crucial Food Security Meeting in Santiago
1 hour ago
CELAC Ministers to Convene for Crucial Food Security Meeting in Santiago
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
1 min
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
2 mins
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
2 mins
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
2 mins
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
3 mins
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
4 mins
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
5 mins
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
5 mins
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
6 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app