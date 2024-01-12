Unwitting Consumers: UK Chippies Peddle Shark Meat as ‘Mystery Meat’

In the quaint corner of southern England, familiar aromas waft from fish and chip shops, an emblematic dish of the region. However, a 2019 study from Exeter University unveiled an unsettling truth: nine out of ten of these beloved establishments have been selling shark meat to customers unknowingly, often under the ambiguous label of ‘mystery meat.’ The research involved a meticulous examination of 15 samples from various sites, revealing that ten were spiny dogfish, a type of small shark, and the other five were starry smooth-hound, another shark species.

Global Demand for Shark Meat on the Rise

Biologist Leonardo Feitosa noted a peculiar trend: while the demand for shark fins has been decreasing, the demand for shark meat has been on the rise. Major consumers include Brazil and Italy. Feitosa also highlighted the role of shark meat’s low cost in significant mislabeling practices. In 2019 alone, a staggering 80 million sharks were killed, marking an increase from 76 million in 2015.

Threatened Species Among Shark Killings

Research from Dalhousie University in Canada unveiled another alarming fact: 25 million of the sharks killed belonged to threatened species. Most deaths occurred in biodiversity hotspots, such as the Coral Triangle, an area in the western Pacific Ocean known for its rich and diverse marine life.

Six Countries Account for Half of All Shark Killings

The study also shed light on six countries that were responsible for half of all shark killings. Indonesia alone accounted for 19%. Dr. Darcy Bradley, a co-author of the Dalhousie study, acknowledged that despite regulations aiming to control shark fishing, the number of sharks killed by fisheries annually was not decreasing. On the contrary, it may even be on the rise.

This revelation poses a pressing need for more transparent labeling of fish products, and for consumers to be made aware of the origins of their meals. It’s a call to action for the food industry, conservationists, and consumers to join forces to curb the senseless slaughter of these majestic oceanic creatures.