Unveiling of First Gap-Free Rapeseed Genome Marks New Era in Agricultural Science

In a pivotal advancement for agricultural science, a study published in Horticulture Research has introduced the world's first comprehensive, gap-free reference genome for rapeseed (Brassica napus), specifically the Xiang5A (X5A) variety. This revolutionary genome assembly, spanning a substantial 1004.95 Mb, is the result of integrating high-fidelity PacBio HiFi sequencing with Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) ultra-long reads and Hi-C data.

Groundbreaking Genome Assembly

This innovative approach has not only superseded previous size estimates but also achieved unprecedented gains in contiguity, completeness, and accuracy. The entirety of the plant's 19 chromosomes were assembled into unbroken sequences, with eight achieving the coveted telomere-to-telomere (T2T) completeness. This assembly has filled all previously unresolved gaps and anchored over one billion base pairs to 19 pseudochromosomes.

A New Era in Rapeseed Breeding

An extensive annotation of the genome divulged 580.09 Mb of repetitive sequences and identified 124,774 gene models, a substantially higher count than earlier assemblies. Capturing an impressive 99.2% of a reference gene set, these findings bring significant implications for the future of rapeseed breeding and genetic research.

Tracing Evolutionary Origins

The study also spearheaded a comparative genomics analysis with 15 different species to trace the evolutionary origins of X5A, confirming its allotetraploidization from B. rapa and B. oleracea. A structural variation analysis pinpointed genes that influence flowering time, a trait integral to the plant's adaptability and maturity.

These revelations not only enhance our understanding of the genomic architecture of rapeseed but also pave the way for breeding early-maturing varieties. The gap-free X5A genome is set to revolutionize rapeseed breeding and bolster genetic and agronomic trait research, marking a new era in agricultural science.