Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry

Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers find themselves on the edge, grappling with an onslaught of heavy rains that pose a significant threat to their crops. The deluge has heightened the risk of fungal diseases such as Frogeye, angular leaf spot, and Alternaria foliar, potentially compromising the quality of the harvest and undermining the livelihoods of these farmers. Kutsaga Research, a leading agricultural research organization, has sounded the alarm, urging growers to remain vigilant and report any instances of these diseases.

The Fallout of Excessive Rainfall

As the rain continues to pour, it brings with it additional challenges. Maintaining weed control and ridge maintenance has become a herculean task, escalating costs for fertilizers and chemicals. George Seremwe, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA), expressed his apprehension over the rapid growth of weeds, the destruction of drainage-promoting ridges, and nutrient leaching, which renders essential elements inaccessible to the crop.

Exacerbating the situation, tobacco plants have a low tolerance to waterlogged conditions and can survive submerged for no more than 48 hours. This stark reality presents the potential for substantial losses for farmers in flood-prone areas.

The Impact on Profitability

Victor Mariranyika, President of the Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT), emphasized the devastating financial impact of excessive rainfall. The excess water can damage the leaves, disrupt farming operations, and severely impair the profitability of tobacco farming.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) paint a grim picture: a 27 percent decline in the total area planted in 2022 compared to the same period the previous year. These figures underscore the formidable challenges that Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers are facing.

Future of Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s largest agricultural export, and the stakes are high. The TIMB, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, is making concerted efforts to stabilize the industry and reach a lofty goal of a US$5 billion industry by 2025. Amid the trials and tribulations, the spirit of resilience among Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers remains unwavering, fueling the hope for brighter days ahead.