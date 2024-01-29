Unprecedented Mass Fish Deaths and Rising Water Pollution Concerns Near Srisailam Reservoir

In the vicinity of the Srisailam reservoir along the Krishna River in Kurnool, a large number of fish have been found dead. This alarming incident was brought to light by local fishermen who also reported the deaths of several pigs in the same area.

The color of the water in the vicinity of the Srisailam dam has altered, raising serious concerns about water pollution and potential contamination.

Impact on Local Communities

The communities of Lingalagattu and Sunnipenta are particularly affected by this ecological catastrophe. The dead fish have not only devastated the local biodiversity but also incited fears about the potential impact on human health. The death of such a significant number of fish is a cause for concern and has alarmed the local populace.

Raghava Reddy, the joint director of the fisheries department, along with Bharat Lal Naik, a fisheries development officer, have stepped in to address the situation. They have collected water and fish samples from the reservoir to conduct laboratory tests and identify the cause of these deaths.

Possible Causes

Naik has put forward a possible explanation for the mass deaths. He suggests that the cause could be related to oxygen depletion and the accumulation of algae in the water.

He noted that such phenomena are common during winter due to stagnant water in the dam, which can lead to changes in water chemistry and oxygen levels, potentially causing fish and other aquatic life to die.