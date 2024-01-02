en English
Agriculture

Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin

In an era of heightened environmental stress, a new study from the University of California, Davis, has shed light on how a water-repellent polymer known as suberin may hold the key to helping plants, particularly tomatoes, endure drought conditions. Published in the reputed journal Nature Plants, the study reveals the crucial role played by suberin in the roots of plants, acting as a barrier to hinder water from escaping to the leaves where it would otherwise evaporate.

Decoding the Role of Suberin in Plant Survival

Previously, it was known that suberin was produced in endodermal cells lining the root vessels, but the study highlights a hitherto unclear role of suberin in exodermal cells, situated just below the root’s skin. The research team, spearheaded by Siobhan Brady, dug deeper into this phenomenon, mapping the genetic pathways regulating suberin production and creating mutant strains of tomato plants using gene editing to scrutinize the effects of suberin on drought tolerance.

Unveiling the Genetic Pathways

The team’s experiments homed in on two genes: SIASFT, an enzyme, and SlMYB92, a transcription factor, both found to be critical for suberin production. The mutant tomato plants, which lacked these genes, were found to be significantly more susceptible to water stress when subjected to a ten-day drought. This underlined the importance of suberin in combating drought conditions.

A Step Towards Drought-Resistant Crops

This groundbreaking discovery may be instrumental in designing drought-resistant crops. It introduces exodermal suberin into the toolkit of methods aimed at enhancing plant survival under environmental stress. With the intensifying global change, such discoveries are increasingly crucial in ensuring food security and agricultural sustainability. By deciphering the genetic code of suberin production and its role in drought resistance, the team has unlocked a new horizon in crop science.

Agriculture Science & Technology
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

