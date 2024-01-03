en English
Agriculture

Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Photosynthesis, the natural process that powers life on Earth, is under scientific scrutiny with researchers seeking ways to enhance its efficiency in food crops. The goal? To bolster yields and strengthen food security in a climate-challenged world. The focus is on curtailing photorespiration in plants, improving their adaptability to shifts in light intensity, and harnessing gene editing to augment photosynthesis in essential crops such as rice and potatoes. The broader vision is to optimize the transformation of sunlight into biomass and sugar, fortifying plants against drought and heat stress.

Modeling Light Interactions and Crop Growth

The article delves into the application of radiation transfer models for rice leaves, aiming to precisely elucidate the interaction between light and plant life. Such data is vital for the swift acquisition of growth information and effective crop management. The narrative also underscores the deployment of hyperspectral remote sensing technology for both crop growth monitoring and yield estimation, a crucial tool in the agricultural arsenal.

Seeking Sustainable Agricultural Practices

The necessity for sustainable agricultural methodologies is stark against the backdrop of climate change. The narrative critically examines the detrimental implications of synthetic chemical-based agriculture, pointing out the potential environmental and health hazards associated with the pervasive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The discussion then veers towards the use of carrageenans, naturally occurring sulfated linear polysaccharides obtained from edible red seaweeds. Proposed as a climate-friendly alternative to chemical inputs, carrageenans bolster plant growth and fortify against pathogens.

Exploring Alternative Bioenergy Production

The feature also explores the potential of microalgae-based biohydrogen production as a clean, sustainable fuel source. Emphasizing the mechanisms, factors affecting production, bioreactor design, and strategies to enhance efficiency, the discussion highlights the scientific and technological focus on sustainable hydrogen production using biological systems.

Advancing Phytoremediation and Salinity Tolerance

The article discusses a study identifying a gene from Sedum alfredii, SaCTP3, showing that its overexpression in sorghum plants led to improved Cd scavenging and photosynthetic abilities. The implications of this research extend to phytoremediation, particularly for Cd contaminated soils. Finally, the feature delves into the combined effects of Se biofortification and grafting onto tolerant rootstock on the yield of cucumber grown under salinity stress greenhouse conditions. This research provides valuable insights for the development of sustainable cultivation practices to counter the detrimental impacts of salinity stress on crop production.

Agriculture Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

