University of Illinois Study Reveals Pre-Growing Season Weather's Impact on Corn Yield and Fertilizer Use

Researchers from the University of Illinois have embarked on a groundbreaking study to assist farmers in making more strategic decisions regarding nitrogen fertilizer application by examining the influence of pre-growing season weather on soil nitrogen dynamics and corn yield. The study, led by doctoral researcher Ziyi Li and published in Field Crops Research, underscores the significant role that weather conditions prior to the growing season play in determining the optimal amount of fertilizer for maximizing crop yield.

Understanding Soil Nitrogen Dynamics

Ziyi Li's model discovered that wetter conditions during the pre-growing season lead to a reduction in soil nitrogen due to leaching. This reduction could result in yield decreases of five to 14 percent without the addition of spring fertilizer. However, the study found that applying approximately 150 pounds of nitrogen per acre - the 2018 average rate in Illinois - could mitigate the yield loss even under heavy pre-season precipitation. Li suggests that an additional 16 pounds of nitrogen per acre could potentially prevent the one to three percent yield loss observed in the study's simulations.

Temperature's Role in Nitrogen and Yield

The research also highlighted the effect of colder-than-normal temperatures during the pre-growing season. Such conditions resulted in a decline in soil inorganic nitrogen and, consequently, a decrease in end-of-season yield due to reduced soil microbial activity and enhanced leaching. Li's work indicates that in these scenarios, adding extra fertilizer in spring might not significantly benefit the crop yield. This finding emphasizes the complexity of soil nitrogen dynamics and the challenges farmers face in optimizing fertilizer use.

Implications for Future Farming Practices

The University of Illinois team, including Kaiyu Guan and Emerson Nafziger, suggests that their model's insights could be instrumental in improving nitrogen-rate calculators currently available to farmers. They advocate for the use of strip trials as a complementary approach for farmers aiming to refine their nitrogen application strategies. This method involves comparing different fertilizer rates within the same field to identify the most cost-effective approach. The study, supported by various agricultural and scientific organizations, offers a new perspective on the interplay between weather, soil nitrogen, and crop yield, potentially leading to more sustainable and profitable farming practices.