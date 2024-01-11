Uncertainty Looms as Meeting on Farmer’s Goat Relocation Ends Inconclusively

In a bid to resolve a contentious issue, the Berekum Municipal Security Committee convened a meeting with the Management of the Semanhyia Learning and Development Farms and the Berekum Traditional Council. The agenda was to address an ultimatum issued to relocate goats from the Berekum Traditional Area. However, the meeting, aimed at finding a solution, ended inconclusively due to the unavailability of the Acting President of the Council.

Traditional Deity and Agricultural Practices

The traditional council had mandated livestock keepers to sell or relocate their animals, citing an impending ‘Doteyie’ of the late Paramount Chief. It was revealed that the traditional deity prohibits goats on Berekum soil, causing a stir among the farming community. The issue has significant implications for agricultural practices, animal management, and rural community dynamics.

Implications for the Farming Community

The Berekum Traditional Council had issued a two-week ultimatum to the operators of Semanhyia Farms to clear their goats from the Senase Community, a tradition that directly impacts the rearing of goats in that location. The Chief Executive of Farming In Africa, managing Semanhyia Farms, remains optimistic despite the ongoing uncertainty and anticipates feedback from the traditional council.

Farmer’s Struggle and Potential Relocation

Frederick Benneh Frimpong, a goat farmer at the heart of the issue, faces eviction from his land by the Berekum Traditional Council. After investing over GH¢5 million in the business, the farmer now risks losing everything due to the council’s claims that the local gods forbid goat rearing. The situation has impacted his employees and butchers in the area. Despite attempts by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to mediate, the farmer is contemplating relocation. The traditional council had initially ordered the evacuation of all goats from the area, and those who resisted faced consequences. The farmer, while respecting tradition, is seeking a way to honor tradition while also advancing the nation. The decision has disrupted his business and commercial farming plans, leading him to consider relocation to Suhum in the Eastern Region.