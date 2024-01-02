UMAMI Bioworks Advisor Advocates for Sustainable Cultivated Meat

Renowned sustainability advocate and newly appointed advisor for UMAMI Bioworks, Jennifer Bushman, is championing the integration of cultivated meat into markets, particularly for non-human consumption, as a crucial strategy to conserve our planet’s natural resources. Leveraging her extensive experience in sustainable seafood, including tenures at Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program, Kvaroy Arctic, and Pacific Catch, Bushman is now gearing up to steer UMAMI towards successful commercialization.

UMAMI’s Bold Move Toward Cultivated Seafood

In a groundbreaking move, UMAMI, in collaboration with Cell AgriTech, is set to establish the largest cultivated meat factory in the Asia-Pacific region by early 2025. This pioneering facility will be located in Kedah, Malaysia, marking a significant step in the evolution of the cultivated seafood industry. This initiative follows Singapore’s approval of cultivated meat in 2020, with the US joining the bandwagon in 2023.

Cultivated Meat: A Sustainable Protein Source

Bushman is fervently advocating for the use of cultivated meat as a sustainable protein source for animal feed. This innovative approach could significantly reduce the environmental footprint of conventional livestock farming and contribute to feeding the global population. As Bushman suggests, cultivated meat could revolutionize pet food, providing a more sustainable alternative and potentially easing regulatory restrictions while accelerating consumer adoption.

Fostering Trust and Adoption Through Transparency

At the heart of Bushman’s vision is the need for transparency, narrative crafting, and a human-centric focus. By creating an engaging and truthful narrative around cultivated meat, she believes it is possible to foster consumer trust and promote widespread adoption of this sustainable protein source. As she guides UMAMI into the future, her advocacy for sustainable seafood and her commitment to transparency are set to play pivotal roles in shaping the future of food.