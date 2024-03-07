Uganda's Parliament Advocates for Revival of Sericulture Project and Queries Satellite Project's Outcome

The Committee of Science, Technology and Innovation, during a session with Dr Monicah Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, on Wednesday, 06 March 2024, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, strongly advocated for the revival of the sericulture project and raised concerns regarding the outcomes of Uganda's first satellite, PearlAfricaSat-1.

Advertisment

The sericulture project, once poised to surpass coffee as Uganda's top foreign exchange earner, faces suspension due to contractual challenges, while the fate of the nation's inaugural satellite after its expected lifespan raises questions on the return of investment.

Reviving Silk Production: Economic and Legislative Aspirations

Lawmakers underscored the significant investment already funneled into the sericulture project and questioned the abrupt cessation of the memorandum of understanding with the initial project lead. Highlighting the potential economic upliftment through silk production, Hon. Yona Musinguzi and Hon.

Advertisment

Janet Okori-Moe, chairperson of the agriculture committee, emphasized the need for robust coordination, clear policies, and a committed team to leverage Uganda's favorable climate for mulberry cultivation. With a previous silk export to Tanzania generating US$ 45,000 in 2022, the revival of sericulture is seen as a golden opportunity for economic enhancement.

Concerns were also directed towards the utilization and outcomes of PearlAfricaSat-1, Uganda's pioneer satellite, with an allocation of at least Shs5 billion. The satellite, stationed in Mpoma, Mukono District, was tasked with collecting crucial data for weather forecasting and natural resource mapping.

Dr Musenero assured the committee of a forthcoming report on the data collected and the introduction of a new satellite project with an extended lifespan. Additionally, progress in converting traditional medicines into modern pharmaceuticals was shared, marking significant advancements in treating respiratory ailments, diabetes, malaria, and cancer.

Advertisment

Financial Transparency and Future Investment

Amidst these discussions, Hon. James Kubeketerya raised questions about the fiscal management of the Shs27.6 billion appropriated for sericulture enhancement in the Financial Year 2023/2024, seeking clarity on its expenditure amidst the project's suspension.

The dialogue underscored the necessity for transparent reporting and strategic investment to ensure the successful revival and sustainability of both the sericulture and satellite projects, potentially setting a precedent for future technological and economic ventures in Uganda.

The push for the revival of the sericulture project and inquiries into the satellite project's benefits reflect a broader agenda within Uganda's parliament to prioritize science, technology, and innovation as key drivers of economic growth. With the potential to significantly boost the economy and place Uganda on the global map for silk production and space exploration, these initiatives demand careful reconsideration, strategic planning, and collaborative efforts for successful implementation.