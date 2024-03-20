Uganda's Dairy Exports Soar to Shs976.3b, Kenya Dominates Market Share in 2023

Uganda has marked a significant triumph in its dairy sector, with exports reaching a staggering Shs976.3b by June 2023, showcasing the country's formidable presence in the international dairy market.

The Dairy Development Authority's (DDA) 2022/23 Annual Report highlights that a substantial portion of these exports, amounting to Shs810.5b or 83 percent, were destined for Kenya, underlining the pivotal role of the East African giant as Uganda's major dairy trade partner.

Decoding Uganda's Dairy Export Strategy

Uganda's dairy export portfolio is diverse, including high-demand products like butter, cheese, ghee, UHT, yoghurt, and milk powder. Milk powder emerged as the most exported dairy product, constituting 54.2 percent of the total dairy exports valued at Shs529b.

The country's strategic move to widen its export destinations paid off, with new markets such as Algeria and Senegal opening up, providing a cushion against the export restrictions previously imposed by neighboring countries like Kenya and Rwanda.

Despite facing trade blockades, Uganda's persistent efforts in exploring new markets have borne fruit. The report indicates significant inroads into the US and Egypt markets, with casein exports to the US valued at Shs57.6b and butter and ghee to Egypt worth Shs34.9b. The entry into the Algerian market, with a quota worth $500m, is seen as a long-term solution to absorb Uganda's increasing dairy production, highlighting the country's resilience and adaptability in the face of trade challenges.

Milk Production Surge and Import Dynamics

Amidst a 37 percent increase in milk production, from 2.81 billion litres to 3.85b litres, Uganda's dairy sector demonstrated robust growth, supported by an improvement in cattle quality. This surge in production translated into an increased export value of milk and milk products, from $102.6m to $264.5m.

On the import front, Uganda's dairy imports amounted to Shs28.6b, with Kenya accounting for 40.3 percent of these imports, showcasing a balanced trade relationship between the two countries.

The trajectory of Uganda's dairy export sector paints a picture of strategic market expansion and quality improvement, setting a precedent for other sectors aiming for global competitiveness. The country's ability to navigate trade barriers and capitalize on new market opportunities illustrates the potential for growth and sustainability in the African dairy industry, potentially altering regional trade dynamics in the years to come.