UC Berkeley Study Reveals Unintended Consequences of California’s Overtime Wage Bill

In a recent study by the University of California, Berkeley, it has been revealed that the legislative effort to increase overtime wages for California farmworkers may have had an unintended impact. The bill in question, AB 1066, passed in 2016, aimed to eliminate overtime exemptions and gradually implement lower overtime standards. However, despite its noble intentions, the study indicates that the bill might have inadvertently resulted in decreased earnings for these workers.

Understanding the Impact of AB 1066

The study, conducted by Alexandra E. Hill from UC Berkeley’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, evaluated the repercussions of AB 1066 on farmworkers’ earnings. Hill considered two potential scenarios: one where worker hours and wages remain unchanged, leading to higher incomes, and another where employers reduce hours to avoid overtime thresholds, potentially decreasing incomes.

According to the study’s data, the latter scenario appears to be the predominant outcome, with employers reducing work hours to avoid paying the increased overtime rates. This adjustment has led to a significant decrease in workers clocking 56-60 hours per week, just under the old overtime threshold, and an increase in workers working 46-50 hours per week, just below the newly mandated threshold.

Unveiling the Unintended Consequences

As a direct consequence of these adjusted working hours, the weekly take-home pay for higher earners has seen a decrease, while the number of mid-level earners has risen. The study estimates a collective decrease of 15,000 to 45,000 in weekly worked hours and a reduction of $6 million to $9 million in weekly pay for California’s farm workforce in the initial two years following the law’s implementation.

These findings suggest that the legislation, intended to benefit the workers, may not be serving its purpose effectively. The study calls for further research to fully understand the impact of the law and reassess its implications on the farmworkers it aimed to assist.