UAS Bengaluru's 58th Convocation: Snehashree S. Tops with 10 Gold Medals, Eyes on UPSC

During the 58th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru (UAS-B), scheduled for March 4 on the GKVK Campus, a remarkable celebration of academic excellence will unfold. Among those to be honored, Snehashree S., a graduate of Agricultural Science, stands out with an impressive haul of 10 gold medals and aspirations of entering the civil services.

Top Achievers and Their Dreams

Snehashree S., hailing from Chikkamagaluru, has not only topped the university but also set her sights on becoming a civil servant. Despite her academic achievements, Snehashree maintains that her success did not come from relentless striving for top marks but from a balanced approach to studies and preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Alongside Snehashree, Aparna T.M. and Shreya S. Hanji have also earned their spots as top achievers, securing eight and seven gold medals respectively, showcasing the high caliber of students at UAS-B.

Convocation Highlights

The convocation is not just a day to honor the academic achievements of its students but also a moment to recognize the contributions of individuals to agriculture and education. Among the honorees, M.C. Rangaswamy, a farmer from Doddamagge village, will be awarded an honorary doctorate, highlighting the university's commitment to acknowledging the diverse contributors to the field of agricultural sciences. This year, a total of 1,244 students will graduate, with a significant portion receiving bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Looking Towards the Future

The stories of Snehashree, Aparna, and Shreya are not just tales of academic excellence but also of ambition and future aspirations. As Snehashree prepares for her UPSC examination, her journey from a student to a hopeful civil servant exemplifies the spirit of dedication and perseverance. The convocation is a testament to the hard work of all its students and a beacon of hope for their future endeavors, encouraging them to dream big and work tirelessly towards achieving those dreams.