Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister ?brahim Yumakl? recently visited K?z?l?rmak, Çank?r?, where he was warmly received by Governor Mustafa F?rat Ta?olar and later engaged with party members at the local AK Party Election Office. Highlighting significant post-election goals, Yumakl? emphasized Turkiye's ambition to boost its food exports from $31 billion in 2023 to between $35 and $40 billion, aligning with President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an's vision for the Turkish Century.

Revolutionary Changes and Future Plans

During his speech, Yumakl? outlined the transformative steps undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, including legal and procedural reforms. He spotlighted the resolution of issues with the Farmer Registration System and the rejuvenation of fallow lands. More importantly, he announced the initiation of production planning in September, aiming to enhance Turkiye's agricultural output and create a favorable ecosystem for both producers and consumers. This strategy not only addresses domestic food requirements but also aims to escalate food exports, thus elevating Turkiye's foreign currency earnings.

Collaboration and Development Initiatives

Yumakl? stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and municipalities to achieve these ambitious goals. He critiqued opposing mentalities that lack actionable promises, asserting that citizens have consistently dismissed such approaches. Highlighting the success of the previous year's agricultural yield, he mentioned the Soil Products Office's procurement of nearly 13 million tons of products nationwide. Yumakl? also shared updates on support for the IMI group paddy project in K?z?l?rmak, including the distribution of paddy, oil sunflower, chickpea, and lentil seeds for cultivation in barren areas. Furthermore, he announced the completion and inclusion of the canal renewal project within the K?z?l?rmak coastal irrigation scheme in the investment plan, demonstrating the ministry's commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure.

Electoral Aspirations and Community Engagement

With local elections on the horizon, Yumakl? called on party members to rally support for AK Party's K?z?l?rmak Mayor candidate Mehmet Bulut, underscoring the role of political leadership in realizing the agricultural and economic advancements envisioned for the region. The minister's visit not only served as a platform for announcing significant agricultural initiatives but also as a call to action for local political and community leaders to contribute towards building the Turkish Century, as articulated by President Erdo?an.

As Turkiye sets its sights on becoming a powerhouse in global food production and export, the efforts in K?z?l?rmak exemplify the government's dedication to agricultural development and economic resilience. Minister Yumakl?'s visit marks a pivotal step towards realizing these ambitions, embodying the collaborative spirit required to propel Turkiye into a new era of prosperity.