Trà Vinh Aims High: Coastal Aquaculture to Yield 200,000 Tonnes by 2025

Trà Vinh Province is setting ambitious goals to transform its coastal regions into thriving hubs for aquaculture, targeting significant increases in yield and industry value by 2025. With a focus on breeding various marine species, including fishes, clams, and sea crabs, the province plans to bolster its fisheries industry's added value by 5 percent, aiming for annual aquaculture yields exceeding 200,000 tonnes.

Strategic Measures for Sustainable Growth

In a bid to achieve these lofty targets, Trà Vinh is implementing strategic measures, including the continuous restructuring of its aquaculture and seafood processing industries. Attention is being directed towards the review of policies that promote technological applications in aquaculture, aiming to enhance productivity and quality. Trần Trường Giang, the director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, emphasized the province's commitment to research and the production of high-quality fish fry. Plans are underway to expand aquaculture farms significantly, with over 31,000ha dedicated to black tiger shrimp and white-leg shrimp, alongside 23,000ha for sea crab farming and an additional 800ha for other marine species.

Encouraging Diverse Aquatic Farming

Farmers in coastal districts such as Duyên Hải, Cầu Ngang, Châu Thành, and Duyên Hải town are being encouraged to embrace extensive farming of various aquatic creatures, including sea urchins and blood clams. This initiative is part of a broader effort to increase incomes and promote sustainable livelihoods within the community. Furthermore, Trà Vinh is fostering investment and exploitation of its coastal and alluvial lands, totaling approximately 65,000ha, for the farming of a wide variety of seafood. This approach not only aims to enhance production capabilities but also to attract investments into the region.

Fostering High-Tech Aquaculture Development

By 2025, Trà Vinh aspires to establish 15,000ha of intensive aquaculture farms with geographical indications, including 1,100ha of industrial farms employing high technology for breeding purposes. This vision reflects the province's dedication to innovation and sustainable development within the aquaculture sector. The use of advanced breeding techniques for species like black tiger shrimp, white-leg shrimp, crab, and mollusc is expected to play a crucial role in achieving these ambitious goals.

As Trà Vinh moves forward with its plans, the province is poised to become a leading example of sustainable and technology-driven aquaculture in the region. This initiative not only promises to elevate the local economy but also to contribute significantly to the global seafood supply, marking a new era in coastal aquaculture development.