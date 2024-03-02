Tiruchi City Corporation Announces Kollankulam Beautification Project for ₹24.30 Crore

Tiruchi City Corporation is set to kickstart the beautification and rejuvenation of Kollankulam, transforming it into an entertainment hub with a budget of ₹24.30 crore. The initiative aims to address resident demands by enhancing the 49-acre waterbody situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam, adjacent to major highways, which has suffered from neglect and pollution.

Revitalizing Urban Green Spaces

The beautification project envisions Kollankulam not just as a restored waterbody but as a vibrant recreational zone. Plans include the introduction of walking and bicycle tracks, a children's play area, installation of vintage lamps, and extensive tree plantations along the tank bunds to foster an ozone-friendly environment. A key aspect of the redevelopment is the construction of a network of storm-water drains designed to channel rainwater into the tank, enhancing the area's rainwater harvesting capabilities and preventing wastage of precious water resources.

Community and Environmental Benefits

According to a senior Corporation official, the project's core objective is to offer residents a space for recreation and relaxation while preserving the ecosystem. The area will be equipped with safety features, including a fenced pavement around the tank, ensuring visitor safety. The removal of invasive weeds and strengthening of tank bunds are preliminary steps towards creating a user-friendly walking track. The initiative not only aims to beautify the space but also to serve as a practical solution to local water management, showcasing the potential of urban waterbodies as community assets.

Timeline and Expectations

With an ambitious completion goal set within the year, the Tiruchi City Corporation is eager to see the transformation of Kollankulam into a cornerstone of community engagement and environmental stewardship. The project stands as a testament to the city's commitment to sustainable urban development and the well-being of its residents. As work commences, the anticipation grows for a revitalized Kollankulam, ready to welcome visitors with its new array of amenities and serene landscape.