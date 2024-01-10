en English
Agriculture

The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
In the wake of rising tension in the northern regions of Belize over delays in sugar cane deliveries, a newfound sense of tranquility has emerged with the signing of the Yo Creek Compromise. This agreement, a product of intense negotiations between the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) and the Belize Sugar Industries (BSI), has effectively defused a potentially volatile situation. The compromise not only addresses the immediate issue but is also integral to the continuation of the sugar cane season, locally known as ZAFRA, which forms the economic backbone of the region.

A Stalemate Resolved

The compromise was initially brokered by the government last Thursday. However, the final details proved to be a major sticking point, stalling proceedings until Prime Minister John Briceno intervened. The Prime Minister’s mandate finally persuaded both parties to reach an agreement. This development comes as a relief to the entire nation as it ensures that the sugar cane season can proceed unhindered, with all associations delivering cane and the mill operating at full capacity.

Behind the Resolution

The deadlock between BSCFA and BSI revolved primarily around discrepancies over economic analysis proposals pertaining to terminal costs and throughput fees. The factory’s rationale behind these fees was a major point of contention and was only understood after a closed-door meeting, marking the onset of the sugar cane season. The resulting 2-year commercial agreement allows for the commencement of the cane harvest, lifting the spirits of the farmers and the nation as a whole.

The Role of Governance

Prime Minister John Briceño and the Ministry of Agriculture have been hailed for their instrumental role in the negotiations. Orange Walk North’s Area Representative, Ramon Cervantes, also extended his congratulations to the parties involved in finalizing the agreement. The signing, facilitated by the timely intervention of the Prime Minister, has brought immense relief to the members of BSCFA. The agreement also includes provisions for government assistance in securing a fair trade agreement with Tate and Lyle or an allocation of 1 million dollars for fertilizer, paving the way for a prosperous sugar cane crop season.

Agriculture Belize
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

