Agriculture

The Remarkable Recovery of Oakmoss: An Ecological Triumph

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
The Remarkable Recovery of Oakmoss: An Ecological Triumph

The re-emergence of oakmoss, scientifically known as Evernia prunastri, in parts of Europe, including Britain, marks an ecological victory. This lichen, once on the brink of extinction due to sulphur dioxide emissions from coal-fired power stations, has seen a remarkable recovery with the closure of these energy sources.

A Resilient Return

Since the Industrial Revolution, the sulphur dioxide emissions from coal stations had nearly eradicated oakmoss. Yet, with the declining use of these plants, this lichen has staged a striking comeback. Notably, oakmoss prefers to anchor itself on oak trees but can also find a home on other woody stems. A dense colony of this resilient species was recently discovered in a nature reserve in Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire, near a wind turbine, serving as a testament to its recovery.

The Epiphytic Lichen

As an epiphytic lichen, oakmoss grows on the surface of plants without causing them harm. It sustains itself by absorbing nutrients from the air and moisture in its surroundings. This unique growth mechanism allows oakmoss to thrive in diverse environments, demonstrating its ecological adaptability.

Value Beyond Ecology

Beyond its ecological role, oakmoss also holds value in the fragrance industry, being a notable harvester in France. Some also attribute medicinal properties to it, believing it can help treat intestinal problems, although such claims are not universally accepted. Regardless, the resurgence of oakmoss is a positive environmental development, symbolizing improved air quality in regions where it is found once again.

0
Agriculture Europe
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

