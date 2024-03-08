Telangana's Nalgonda District Faces Dire Water Crisis, Impacting Sweet Lime Agriculture

Amidst a severe water scarcity, farmers in Telangana's Nalgonda district are grappling with the decision to abandon their crops, highlighting a pressing need for government intervention. Sweet lime cultivators, representing a significant portion of the agricultural community in the area, are particularly affected. This crisis stems from an acute shortage of water, forcing many to dig multiple borewells, with little success, to sustain their orchards. Namireddy Srinivas Reddy, a 45-year-old farmer and advocate from Molka Patnam village, epitomizes the struggle as he fights to save his 12-acre sweet lime orchard amidst declining groundwater levels.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Challenges

The Telangana government's announcement of a crop holiday for the ayacuts of major irrigation projects due to dropping water levels has added to the farmers' woes. This measure, the first of its kind since the state's formation, reflects the gravity of the water crisis, attributed to a rainfall deficit and the non-filling of irrigation tanks. Farmers, in a desperate bid to save their livelihoods, have resorted to digging borewells, a practice that had seen a decline over the past two decades. The resurgence of borewell drilling is depleting groundwater levels further, exacerbating the crisis for agriculture in the region.

Drastic Measures and Economic Strain

Advertisment

As water tables plummet, farmers are taking drastic measures, including laying pipelines and purchasing water tankers at exorbitant costs, to irrigate their fields. The situation has led to a surge in unauthorized borewell drilling, with costs for drilling and installing PVC pipes skyrocketing. Villagers are also facing a severe shortage of drinking water, relying on RO plants and water tankers for their daily needs. The economic strain on farmers is palpable, with many incurring significant debts to ensure the survival of their crops and orchards.

A Call for Action

The water crisis in Nalgonda district is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the agricultural sector in semi-arid regions of India. It underscores the urgent need for effective water management strategies and government intervention to support the farming community. Without prompt and decisive action, the livelihoods of many farmers are at stake, with potential long-term impacts on the region's agriculture and economy. The situation calls for a comprehensive approach, including the promotion of water conservation practices, the implementation of water-saving technologies, and the allocation of funds for irrigation projects, to mitigate the effects of water scarcity and secure a sustainable future for agriculture in Nalgonda.