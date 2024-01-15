en English
Agriculture

Tara Gum: A Sustainable Alternative to Synthetic Plastics

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
The growing prominence of tara gum, a natural polymer extracted from the seeds of the tara tree (Caesalpinia spinosa), is sparking interest as a green, biodegradable answer to synthetic plastics. Tara gum is rich in polysaccharides like galactomannan, which are renowned for their biocompatibility and safety. These traits make it a sought-after resource in diverse applications, most notably in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

Unleashing the Potential of Tara Gum

A recent research endeavor, steered by Professor Sangkil Lee of Chung-Ang University, delves into the modification techniques of tara gum. The focus is on grafting methodologies designed to elevate its physicochemical and mechanical attributes for custom-tailored applications, such as food packaging and drug delivery systems. This study, soon to be published in Carbohydrate Polymers, presents an exhaustive review of tara gum extraction, characterization, and its altered derivatives.

From Food Packaging to Drug Delivery

It further scrutinizes their uses in a range of arenas, including biopolymer packaging, spoilage detection, gelation, and protection against oxidation in foods. Other applications extend to controlled drug release, the creation of antibacterial hydrogels, and restoration of the gut barrier. According to Prof. Lee’s research, the properties of tara gum can be bolstered through the employment of different monomers, crosslinkers, or other polysaccharides.

Enhancing Antibacterial Properties

Moreover, its antibacterial properties can be amplified with natural polymers like chitosan or inorganic substances such as nanoparticles. This deep dive into the potential of tara gum could pave the way for innovative solutions for food-related applications and safe drug formulations. Such advancements aim to curtail health risks and costs on a global scale.

Agriculture Science & Technology
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

