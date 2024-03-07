Tamil Nadu Mango Exports Hit ₹660.08 Crore, Targets US Market for Growth

At a significant conference on 'Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) in mango cultivation and export' held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, E Somasundaram, Director of Agri-Business Management at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, unveiled that Tamil Nadu exported mangoes, including pulp and fresh varieties, worth ₹660.08 crore, totaling 66,879 metric tonnes in 2022-23. This event, held at the Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, aimed to elevate the economic status of mango growers in Tamil Nadu by promoting exports through enhanced agricultural practices.

Exploring New Horizons in Mango Export

The conference underscored a 19% growth in mango exports to the United States in 2023-24, indicating a burgeoning market for Tamil Nadu's mangoes abroad. With nearly 21 varieties of mangoes, including Alphonso and Banganapalli, being commercially exported, Tamil Nadu emerges as a significant player in the mango export arena. Highlighting the state's production prowess, J. Rajangam, Dean of the Horticultural College and Research Institute, noted that around 1.15 lakh hectares across 14 districts are dedicated to mango cultivation, yielding 92.48 lakh tonnes of mangoes.

Emphasizing Good Agricultural Practices

Speakers at the conference elaborated on the importance of adopting precision practices in mango cultivation to enhance export potential. Focusing on soil health management, natural pest and disease management techniques, and post-harvest technologies, the conference aimed at educating farmers about the benefits of cluster farming and value addition through good agricultural practices. The collaboration with APEDA and other institutions seeks to provide mango growers with the necessary infrastructural support, including storage and packaging technologies, to meet international standards.

Charting the Path Forward

With an eye on expanding export opportunities, the conference served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies to penetrate new markets and sustain the growth momentum. The participation of over 150 mango growers from across Tamil Nadu underscored the collective ambition to enhance the state's mango export footprint. As Tamil Nadu sets its sights on global markets, the concerted effort to adhere to global GAP standards promises to elevate the quality and appeal of its mango exports, fostering economic growth and prosperity for its mango growers.