Tahayem Winter Season: A Beacon of Growth and Diversification for South Al Sharqiyah

The Tahayem Winter Season's grand opening in Jalan bani Bu Hassan, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, on January 25, marked a significant step in highlighting the region's vast economic potential and opportunities. The event, graced by Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and the Governor of South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, embodied a vision for the governorate's economic growth and diversification.

Boosting Tourism and Economy

The Winter Season is more than just a celebration—it's a strategic initiative designed to cater to all societal sectors. It adds to the rich tourism offerings across the governorate's wilayats, amplifying their appeal both locally and internationally. A testament to its success is the recent recognition of Sur as the Capital for Arab Tourism in 2024, a significant accolade that underscores the region's tourism potentials.

Exhibiting the Region's Rich Produce

The minister expressed his delight at the ministry's participation through an international exhibition for dates and honey, which saw the involvement of 180 companies. This exhibition served not only as a platform for these companies to showcase their products but also provided a glimpse into the agricultural wealth of the region.

A Confluence of Culture and Innovation

The event encompassed various sections, including the innovation corner, children's corner, and games area, each adding a unique element to the celebration. These sections served as platforms for individuals and organizations to exhibit their creativity, fostering an environment of learning and entertainment.

Mohammed bin Ali bin A'kaak, the Wali of Jalan bani Bu Hassan and chairman of the organizing committee, emphasized the event's objectives—to promote tourism, showcase the region's diverse environment, and attract investments. The Tahayem Winter Season, thus, stands as a beacon of economic growth, diversification, and sustainability for the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.