Türkiye's Car Sales Hit Record High in March 2023 Amid Inflation, Soaring Borrowing Costs

Türkiye's automotive market witnessed a remarkable surge in March, setting a new record as industry figures unveiled on Tuesday. Despite the challenges of soaring borrowing costs and the backdrop of municipal elections, the demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles remained undeterred. A record of 109,828 units were sold last month, marking a 5.7% increase from the previous year, as reported by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Advertisment

Robust Demand Defies Economic Headwinds

The breakdown of the sales figures presents an intriguing narrative. Passenger car sales experienced a significant uptick of 9.9% year-over-year, with 87,071 units sold. In contrast, the market for light commercial vehicles saw a decline of 7.9%, totaling 22,757 units. This divergent trend underscores the resilience of Türkiye's automotive sector, even as the economy faces the dual challenges of inflation and increased borrowing costs. The first quarter of the year further solidified this trend, with overall sales soaring by 25.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching 295,519 units.

Automobiles as Inflation Hedges

Advertisment

One of the most compelling aspects of this surge in car sales is the role of automobiles as a hedge against inflation. With inflation rates reaching alarming highs—67% in February and anticipated to approach 70% in March—consumers are increasingly viewing cars as a viable investment to protect their purchasing power. This perspective has been further reinforced by aggressive monetary tightening measures implemented following last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, which have seen a cumulative 4,150 basis points of interest-rate hikes. Despite these measures elevating borrowing costs to 50%, the demand for vehicles has remained robust, reflecting a strategic shift in consumer behavior amidst economic uncertainty.

Historical Milestones and Future Outlook

The automotive market's resilience is not only evident in the recent sales figures but also in its performance over the past decade. March sales increased by 51% compared to the ten-year average, with passenger car sales jumping 54.6% and the light commercial vehicle market registering a 38.2% rise. Furthermore, overall sales for 2023 have already surpassed 1.2 million units, marking a 57.4% year-over-year increase and setting a new annual record. This historic milestone surpasses the previous all-time high of 984,000 units in 2016, highlighting the sector's unprecedented growth and potential for future expansion.