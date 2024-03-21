Türkiye Aims for Record-Breaking 4 Million Tons Flour Exports in 2024 Amid Global Demand Surge

Following a landmark year, Türkiye has set its sights on surpassing 4 million tons in flour exports in 2024, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. According to Eren Günhan Ulusoy, head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM), this ambitious target follows a record-breaking 3.66 million tons of exports in 2023, with Turkish flour reaching 164 countries worldwide. This growth trajectory underscores Türkiye's dominant position in the global flour market, catalyzed by significant increases in January and February exports.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Growth in Flour Exports

Türkiye's flour export figures have seen a remarkable surge, with a 60% increase in February following a 22% rise in January. This growth is part of a longer trend that has positioned Türkiye as the world's leading flour exporter for the past nine years. The country's flour has become a staple in the diets of 90% of the world's population, demonstrating the global reach and influence of Turkish agricultural produce. Last year's earnings from flour exports amounted to $1.5 billion, reflecting the sector's significant contribution to the national economy.

Expanding Horizons: Diversification of Exports

Advertisment

Ulusoy highlighted the exponential growth of Türkiye's flour and flour-based exports over the last two decades, including a 30-fold increase in pasta, a 15-fold increase in bulgur, a fivefold increase in semolina, and a fourfold increase in cookies. This diversification and growth in exports underline Türkiye's strategic expansion into various segments of the global food market. With an expected wheat production of 22-23 million tons in 2024, Türkiye is well-positioned to meet its export targets and continue its trajectory of growth.

Setting a New Benchmark

The ambitious target of exporting over 4 million tons of flour in 2024 sets a new benchmark for Türkiye's flour industry. This goal not only reflects the sector's robust performance and resilience but also underscores the strategic importance of agriculture and food production in Türkiye's economy. As the country leverages its agricultural capabilities to meet growing global demand, the flour export sector represents a key component of Türkiye's economic vision, driving innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

As Türkiye gears up to break new records in flour exports, the move is a testament to the country's enduring strength and adaptability in the global market. The relentless pursuit of higher export targets amidst fluctuating global economic conditions highlights the strategic foresight of Turkish producers and policymakers. With its rich agricultural heritage and innovative industry practices, Türkiye continues to shape the contours of the global flour trade, ensuring food security and fostering economic growth.