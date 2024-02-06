Sustainability and Gender Equality Gain Momentum in the Seafood Sector

On the cusp of environmental and societal challenges, the sustainable seafood movement and efforts to promote gender equality and biodiversity in the sector have been energized through a series of initiatives and events. From the frosty reaches of the Arctic Circle to the vibrant coasts of South Africa, the drive for sustainable and inclusive practices in the seafood industry is gaining momentum.

Nordregio Advocates for Gender Equality in the Nordic Blue Economy

At the heart of the movement is the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromso, Norway, where the Stockholm-based research center, Nordregio, unveiled a critical report. Titled 'Ensuring Gender Equality in the Nordic Blue Economy', the report penned by Anna Karlsdottir and Hjordis Gudmundsdottir is a clarion call for addressing the glaring absence of gender and equality considerations in blue economy literature. It underlines the necessity of prioritizing gender equality for the welfare of coastal communities and to open equitable leadership opportunities.

Irish Fair Seas Coalition's National Biodiversity Action Plan

Simultaneously, the Fair Seas Coalition in Ireland launched the National Biodiversity Action Plan, a government-backed initiative designed to tackle biodiversity loss on both land and sea. Though the plan commits to legislating and managing marine protected areas (MPAs), it also underscores the urgency of prompt and effective action on its outlined measures to avoid falling behind any further deadlines.

SSP in Ecuador Bolsters Sustainable Shrimp Production

In South America, the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) in Ecuador extended a warm welcome to BASF Ecuatoriana and MSD Animal Health as associate members, in a bid to promote sustainable shrimp production practices. United in their mission, these companies are striving to uplift industry standards and advocate sustainable farming, all the while championing collaboration and transparency.

Europêche's Tuna Group Fosters Collaboration for Tuna Stock Assessments

Europêche's Tuna Group convened an illuminating meeting in Montpellier, France, to catalyze collaboration between industry and scientific stakeholders for more accurate tuna stock assessments. This event fostered a deeper mutual understanding, addressing concerns about the interpretation of scientific advice and the potential repercussions on purse seine fishing fleets due to management actions by regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs). Discussions ranged from multispecies management strategies to their implications for fleets.

WWF Southern Africa's Report on Sustainable Seafood Options

Further south, the WWF Southern Africa released its latest 'On the Menu' report, spotlighting the popular seafood bought and sold in South African restaurants. The report emphasizes the importance of sustainable seafood options and reveals that many eateries still offer species that are red or orange-listed by the WWF Southern Africa Sustainable Seafood Initiative (WWF-SASSI). It encourages diners to support businesses with sustainable practices by ordering sustainable seafood off their menus.