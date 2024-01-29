Space-grown Lettuce Less Vulnerable to Bacteria than Earth-simulated Counterparts, Study Shows

Space, the final frontier, is becoming increasingly relevant for agriculture, with the growth of lettuce on the International Space Station (ISS) being a recent highlight. However, a new study published in Scientific Reports throws a curveball into this futuristic endeavor. It reveals that lettuce grown under Earth-simulated microgravity conditions is more susceptible to bacterial infections such as E. coli and Salmonella. In contrast, the lettuce cultivated in the actual microgravity environment of the ISS proved to be less vulnerable.

Simulating Space on Earth

Scientists used a device known as a clinostat to simulate the conditions of space on Earth. This tool rotates the plants, causing them to lose their sense of directionality, an effect similar to what they would experience in actual space. The disorientation impacts the plant's natural defenses, especially the stomata - tiny pores that typically close in response to stress factors. However, in the simulated microgravity environment, these stomata remained open even when exposed to bacteria, thereby increasing the plants' vulnerability to infection.

A Contradictory Finding

This finding contradicts a 2020 study, which stated that lettuce grown on the ISS had a similar nutrient content to Earth-grown lettuce, albeit with higher bacteria levels. The ISS's closed-air environment and the constant presence of astronauts could introduce pathogens to the plants, potentially compromising the Veggie system - the primary source of fresh food for astronauts on future missions.

Future of Space Farming

Addressing this issue, scientists are currently exploring genetic modifications to space lettuce that would prevent stomata from opening too widely in space, thus reducing the risk of infection. They are also testing various lettuce varieties under simulated microgravity conditions to understand how different types react to this unique environment. These steps are crucial as we advance towards the future of space farming and ensure the safety of fresh food for astronauts.