South Korea's Agricultural Exports Surge 3.4% in Q1 2024, Led by Instant Noodles and Kimchi

SEOUL, April 2, 2024 – South Korea's agricultural and food product exports have seen a notable increase of 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024, reaching a new high of US$2.27 billion, up from $2.18 billion in the previous year. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs reported that this growth is driven by significant rises in instant noodle, processed rice goods, snack products, and kimchi exports.

Key Drivers of Growth

Instant noodle products experienced a substantial growth of 30.1 percent, reaching $270 million, while processed rice goods saw a 34 percent increase, totaling $61 million. Snack products and kimchi exports rose by 6.3 percent and 6.1 percent respectively. The ministry attributed the surge in instant noodle exports to the global popularity of Hallyu content, including K-dramas, which has elevated the demand for Korean food products. Exports to the United States jumped 14.2 percent, marking a significant increase, whereas exports to Japan saw a slight decline of 7.6 percent. Conversely, shipments to the European Union and Britain experienced a sharp increase of 27.4 percent.

Market Dynamics

The growth in South Korea's agricultural exports is part of a broader trend, underscored by the country's position as the fifth largest importer of U.S. wheat. The Korean market's share is anticipated to hit 50% in 2024, with marketing year commercial sales outpacing the previous year's by 12 percent. The U.S. Wheat Associates highlighted the influence of K-Pop and K-drama in promoting Korean food culture abroad, which in turn has boosted the demand for wheat flour and contributed to the expansion of Korean food companies in overseas markets.

Looking Forward

As Hallyu continues to captivate global audiences, the demand for Korean food products is expected to remain strong. This cultural phenomenon not only enhances South Korea's soft power but also opens lucrative avenues for agricultural and food product exports. With a strategic focus on quality and leveraging the global K-wave, South Korea is poised for sustained growth in this sector, potentially reaching new markets and further solidifying its position in the global food industry.