South Kalimantan's New Retention Basin Boosts Agriculture, Water Supply in Batulicin

Batulicin, South Kalimantan witnesses significant infrastructural development as the Public Works and Spatial Planning Office (PUPR) of Tanah Bumbu embarks on constructing a retention basin in Kusan Tengah Sub-district. This initiative, aimed at augmenting the water supply for PDAM Bersujud and irrigation for local rice fields, highlights the region's commitment to sustainable growth and agricultural enhancement.

Advertisment

Strategic Water Management

With an impressive capacity of 60,000 cubic meters, the new retention basin sprawls over 15 hectares and is being built with a budget of Rp19 billion from the Tanah Bumbu regional budget. M Hairil Bakri, the Head of Water Resources at PUPR, emphasized its dual purpose: supporting the government's water company and irrigating rice fields in Batulicin and Kusan Tengah Sub-districts. The construction adopts a multi-year approach, with completion anticipated by year-end, beginning with embung excavation followed by spillway construction and further excavation work.

Impact on Agriculture

Advertisment

The project's initial phase focuses on agricultural benefits, already facilitating flow normalization to rice fields. The target is to irrigate approximately 1,000 hectares, with 240 hectares already benefiting local farmers. This effort is not only a boon for agriculture but also a strategic move to bolster economic growth in Tanah Bumbu, affectionately known as "Bumi Bersujud." By ensuring water availability for both rice cultivation and the PDAM, the retention basin stands as a testament to the region's proactive infrastructure development strategy.

Future Prospects and Economic Growth

As the project progresses, its implications for Tanah Bumbu's agricultural productivity and water resource management are promising. The retention basin is poised to significantly contribute to the region's sustainability efforts, enhancing both living standards and economic opportunities. This development underscores the importance of investing in infrastructure to support agricultural sectors and public utilities, paving the way for a robust and resilient economy in South Kalimantan.