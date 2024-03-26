South Africa's Maize Yield Plummets 19.3% Amidst Heatwave, Impacting Regional Supplies

South African farmers brace for a significant shortfall in maize production, with the 2023/24 season forecasted to yield 19.3% less than the previous year, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC).

Reported on Tuesday, this alarming drop to 13.26 million metric tonnes from 16.43 million marks a concerning shift in food security for South Africa and its neighbors, who rely heavily on its maize.

The season initially showed promise with widespread early rains, creating an optimistic outlook despite the anticipated El Niño conditions.

However, February's excessive heat and lack of rainfall drastically changed the scenario, leading to the current dire forecast. Agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo highlights this sharp turn from favorable to worrying conditions, emphasizing the potential impact on food prices and inflation in the region.

While South Africa grapples with its own production challenges, neighboring countries face similar adversities under the El Niño spell. Zambia, for instance, declared a national disaster due to significant crop losses. This regional production dip occurs amidst globally high grain production levels, which could offer some relief against potential food inflation from rising maize prices in South Africa.

Despite the reduced forecast, current estimates suggest that the maize supply will suffice to meet local and regional demand.

The situation underscores the broader challenges and uncertainties faced by the agricultural sector due to climate variability. As stakeholders assess the potential long-term implications, the focus intensifies on adaptive strategies to mitigate such climate-induced risks in the future.